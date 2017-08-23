TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Clergyman bemoans increasing social vices among the youth
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Very Reverend Felix Tawiah Danquah, Circuit Minister of the Mount Sinai Society of The Methodist Church Ghana, has bemoaned the increasing social vices among the youth.
He said social vices such as teenage pregnancy, indiscipline, alcoholism and drug abuse among the youth in the country was worrying.
He regretted that in spite of the proliferation of churches, such vices had been on the ascendancy.
The Very Rev. Danquah was speaking at the end of the 'Glory Producers Conference 2017' organised by the Church at Dome in Accra.
The conference, on the theme: 'Glorifying God through Worship and Work,' aimed, among other things, to pray for sustainable development and give thanks to God for His mercies.
The Very Rev. Danquah attributed the cause of immorality to factors such as broken homes, illiteracy and the mushrooming of video centres in the country.
He, therefore, urged the churches to intensify their evangelism to curb such practices and called on Ghanaians to avoid mob justice since it was against the rights of victims.
GNA
