TOP STORIES
Ghana is a nation, so I guess I am a nationalist.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
First National Bank set to lead in innovation in the banking industry
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - First National Bank is promising its customers some exciting times in the months ahead with its innovative products and multiple banking channels.
The move the bank explained is to delight its customers and let them enjoy the first-class banking associated with it in countries that it operates.
First National Bank is a subsidiary of FirstRand Group of South Africa one of the biggest financial institutions in Africa with a full banking presence in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland Lesotho, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.
It entered the Ghanaian market about a year and half ago and has set out to drive digital banking to bring convenience and efficiency to the banking public.
Mr Delali Dzidzienyo, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said in an interview that the bank has an 'unflinching zeal to help businesses and individuals succeed. We believe digital innovation is a major conduit on this journey to meet our individual and business clients' unique needs. We will embrace this in the most relevant and convenient way'.
This, he explained, informed the bank's decision to create multiple channels for the banking public so that customers can choose what best suits their interests at each point in time.
He said the bank's online platform offered customers a plethora of services which they could perform without visiting the banking hall.
Mr Dzidzienyo said the bank had a good appreciation of the Ghanaian market and has banking solutions to 'cater for the ever-changing needs of our business and corporate clients.'
He explained that the bank was leveraging on the expertise and experience of its parent company and the rich local knowledge of its team to proffer innovative solutions to customers.
'We don't see banking as taking deposits and giving out loans, we see banking as growing businesses and improving lives of individuals and that is how we've tailored our products and services' the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, emphasised.
There is a growing use of digital platforms for commerce in Ghana but Mr Dzidzienyo noted that the key requirement here is the ease of making and receiving payments.
He said as part of its innovation drive, First National Bank is going to provide individuals and businesses seamless payment and collections solutions across all channels - mobile, ATM, and online.
He said the bank will also create opportunities to regularly engage with its customers to ensure that they carry them along as the bank deepens its operations in Ghana.
First National Bank's subsidiary in South Africa recently received global recognition as one of the world's most powerful banking brands, ranked 4th in the banking category of Brand Finance's Brand Strength Index (BSI) for 2017. This latest global accolade extends the international recognition of brands within the FirstRand Group, after a number of brands within the group were named in different categories of awards across Africa.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance