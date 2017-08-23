TOP STORIES
Aflao police arrest robbers
Aflao (V/R), Aug. 22, GNA - The police in Aflao on Thursday arrested five armed men who allegedly shot and robbed a mobile money dealer at First Lowcost, Aflao.
The suspects are; John Geri, 25, an ex-convict and gang leader, Gabriel Adehoka, 22, farmer, Prosper Treve, 21, Paul Kuma, 21 and Abraham Kelvin Nukpofe, 18, a disc jockey.
Mr Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, told Ghana News Agency that about 2115 hours last week Tuesday, a group of masked armed men attacked one Theodore Akatsi, 21, a mobile money operator at his base, shot him in the head and took away money, mobile recharge cards, three cellular phones and a laptop.
He said eye witnesses rushed the mobile money operator to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital at Aflao, where he was treated and discharged.
Mr Vondee said on Thursday, police had a tip-off that the group wanted to strike again at another spot and moved in to arrest some of the suspects.
He said a locally made pistol was found with Geri together with an empty cartridge, while the laptop, recharge cards and mobile phones were also retrieved from the others.
GNA
By Dominic Adoboli, GNA
