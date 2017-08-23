modernghana logo

Aflao police arrest robbers

GNA
31 minutes ago | Social News

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 22, GNA - The police in Aflao on Thursday arrested five armed men who allegedly shot and robbed a mobile money dealer at First Lowcost, Aflao.

The suspects are; John Geri, 25, an ex-convict and gang leader, Gabriel Adehoka, 22, farmer, Prosper Treve, 21, Paul Kuma, 21 and Abraham Kelvin Nukpofe, 18, a disc jockey.

Mr Eric Vondee, Aflao District Police Crime Officer, told Ghana News Agency that about 2115 hours last week Tuesday, a group of masked armed men attacked one Theodore Akatsi, 21, a mobile money operator at his base, shot him in the head and took away money, mobile recharge cards, three cellular phones and a laptop.

He said eye witnesses rushed the mobile money operator to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital at Aflao, where he was treated and discharged.

Mr Vondee said on Thursday, police had a tip-off that the group wanted to strike again at another spot and moved in to arrest some of the suspects.

He said a locally made pistol was found with Geri together with an empty cartridge, while the laptop, recharge cards and mobile phones were also retrieved from the others.

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

