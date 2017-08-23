modernghana logo

Hospitals in Northern Region complain of IGF to government

GNA
31 minutes ago | Health

Tamale, Aug. 22, GNA - Some of the major hospitals in the Northern Region have said the recent directive for health facilities to pay 34 per cent of their internally generated funds (IGF) to the central government will cripple their operations.

Authorities of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Tamale Central Hospital, Savelugu Government Hospital and Walewale Hospital said paying 34 per cent of their IGF to the central government would compound their financial difficulties, which led to operating without essential medicines and non-drug consumables.

They said about 95 per cent of their clients were health insured adding delays in reimbursement of health insurance claims put a lot of stress on their finances therefore paying 34 per cent of their IGF to the central government would virtually cripple their operations.

Authorities of the hospitals said this at separate meetings with Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, who toured their facilities in the Northern Region to understand their operations.

Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament for Offinso North and Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health assured the authorities of the hospitals that the Committee would present their challenges to the government for the necessary action to be taken to address them.

Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, Member of Parliament for Wa West and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, acknowledged the challenges being encountered by the hospitals and urged the staff to continue to do their best as the Committee lobbies the government to address their needs. GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

