Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
President Must Apologise To Ghanaians For Scrapping Road Towing Levy—NDC
The Akufo-Addo led government should render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for scrapping the controversial mandatory towing levy despite earlier warnings against the policy by motorists.
According to National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator in the Ashanti Region, the government did not do extensive consultation with the stakeholders and has realized the policy is bad, which is why he must apologize to Ghanaians.
“President Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) must apologise if they have seen the policy is not in the good interest of motorists”, Mr. Nurudeen Abass admonished.
“Drivers and vehicle owners were crying the policy is bad but the government turned deaf eyes and blind eyes and went ahead to do whatever it wanted to do”, he stated.
The Akufo-Addo government has announced it will no longer implement a policy to charge motorists a compulsory levy for towing services.
“Public resistance against the levy was enough to dissuade the government”, according a letter issued by the Minister of Roads and Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Agyemang.
Speaking on ” Dwabrem” afternoon political talk show on Kumasi-based Otec FM, the outspoken communicator said “explanation alone is not enough”.
“President Akufo-Addo must come out to apologise to all Ghanaians for disobeying and putting fear in us”, he told the host Agya Wusu Ansah.
