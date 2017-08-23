TOP STORIES
University Education Should Also Be Free—Greenstreet
The 2016 Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure free university education for Ghanaians.
He said: “Free university education would guarantee the nation quality citizenship and workforce, a responsible and knowledgeable populace and accountable and sensitive governments.”
He made these remarks at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Tuesday, August 22, during a speech delivered at the Annual Delegates Conference of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) on the theme: “Exploring alternative avenues to fund university education.”
He pointed out that in the knowledge-based world in which we now exist, education was so important and was directly linked to the economic development and the stability and progress of a nation.
For him, “We cannot have a nation of a few literates and vast numbers of illiterates and we must ensure that everyone has the opportunity to explore their talents to the fullest.”
Mr Greenstreet added that a government of the CPP, unlike its counterparts, will ensure investment in human capital and a free university education will be pursued.
“We believe that education and university education can be provided free and must be provided free and would be provided free under a government of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) that truly and honestly believes in social investment that cares for the people,” he stressed.
