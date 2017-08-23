modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

University Education Should Also Be Free—Greenstreet

ClassfmOnline.com
1 hour ago | Headlines

The 2016 Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure free university education for Ghanaians.

He said: “Free university education would guarantee the nation quality citizenship and workforce, a responsible and knowledgeable populace and accountable and sensitive governments.”

He made these remarks at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Tuesday, August 22, during a speech delivered at the Annual Delegates Conference of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) on the theme: “Exploring alternative avenues to fund university education.”

He pointed out that in the knowledge-based world in which we now exist, education was so important and was directly linked to the economic development and the stability and progress of a nation.

For him, “We cannot have a nation of a few literates and vast numbers of illiterates and we must ensure that everyone has the opportunity to explore their talents to the fullest.”

Mr Greenstreet added that a government of the CPP, unlike its counterparts, will ensure investment in human capital and a free university education will be pursued.

“We believe that education and university education can be provided free and must be provided free and would be provided free under a government of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) that truly and honestly believes in social investment that cares for the people,” he stressed.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Headlines

TOP STORIES

Minister, Atwima Mponua DCE Misled And Instigated Irate Youth—Ibra Mah...

52 minutes ago

Tax Holidays For Big Companies Must Cease

55 minutes ago

quot-img-1If you don't wake up, your nightmare will linger to the morning

By: Lasbrey Okpo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line