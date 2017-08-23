TOP STORIES
Let’s Say Good Things About Ghana; Let’s Believe And Market What We Do—Blakofe
Celebrated Ghanaian Copywriter, Presenter, Producer, Event Organizer, Creative Thinker and Content Developer, Oheneba Akua Manfo known in showbiz circles as Blakofe, is urging Ghanaians to believe in themselves by giving their best in any endeavour.
This, according to her, would go a long way to place Ghana in a positive light in the eyes of the world.
Blakofe, who is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) also admonished Ghanaians to think positive and refrain from saying negative things about the country which have often sought to project Ghana in a very negative light.
She was speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra FM's Ohim, during an Investment Summit organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).
The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.
With her outfit being the company responsible for promoting relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects in the country, she hinted that there are a lot of projects lined up to be undertaken to boost investments and create jobs.
She further mentioned that one of those projects earmarked is the Tema City Project.
"I must say Ghana still remains one of the best destinations for investment and business since a lot of investors have expressed their readiness to establish their businesses here. Since my appointment, I have received calls and documents from a lot of potential investors willing to establish themselves here and also create jobs," she revealed.
According to her, the government under Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has removed bottlenecks that often delayed processes in the registration of companies and thus charged Ghanaians to take advantage of new opportunities that new investors are seeking to offer.
Blakofe has amassed huge experience in showbiz as TV/Radio Presenter, producer, an event’s organiser, MC, an actress, a choreographer and dancer.
For many years, she has hosted programmes such as GoldBlast, Amazing Ghana and Studio 53 where she’s had the wonderful opportunity to share Ghanaian cuisine, music, art and tourist sites to international audience. She has also worked for Al Jazeera.
Sharing her experiences, she said having stayed in the UK for a very long time she decided to settle in Ghana since she realized there was something to be done to market the Ghana brand to the world.
