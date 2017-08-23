TOP STORIES
PNC Is Dying Slowly Under The Watch Of Dr. Manama Edward Nasigrie (Dr. Men)
I have observed the current happenings in our dear party (PNC) and if care is not taken the party will no longer be attractive to Ghanaians let alone our name being mentioned anywhere in Ghanaian politics.
Why am I saying this, PNC has been performing poorly each election year since Dr MEN took over, his style of leadership is killing the party slowly and if the elders and the grassroot members don't wake up we will wake up one day and the party will be no more just as we woke up one morning and we heard our leader is At Large.
Current happenings in the party is nothing to write home about and its about time we face the reality and stop hiding behind the walls and say all is well. I have observed that anytime you are seen to say the truth of the current happenings you are seen as an enemy and quickly a NEC has to be organized to kick you out of the system.
I will not be surprised if after this article am kicked out but I will always say my mind. Those who think Dr MEN can lobby them to always come to NEC and agree with everything that does not even seems to help the party should remember that it will one day come to their turn.
Dr Mahama has decided to deal with every leadership member who seems to correct the wrong doings in the party. How can you come for NEC meeting which you claim is illegal yet you lobby members to suspend a General secretary of the party. First it was his deputy Haruna who observed something and came out to complain. Now our Ashanti regional office is gone and more of our offices across the regions are no more yet we sit here and dismiss or suspend people who are willing to service the party well with the talents that they have.
It is about time we say No to this leadership style of Dr MEN and move the party forward to a better direction that will help the PNC family. Our motto of service with honesty has turned into something else.
Dr Limann's legacy must not die. PNC must work again
Let us all come together and say A Big NO to this leadership style of Dr. MEN now!!!
Nana Ntow,
PNC National Organizer
Desmond Twumasi Ntow
National Organizer (PNC)
