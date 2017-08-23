TOP STORIES
Ghana Union Of Professional Students (GUPS) Elects New National Executives
The Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) has elected its new crop of executives to man the affairs of the Union for the 2017\2018 academic years. This was done at the Union's 16th Annual Residential Delegates Congress held from 16th to 20th of August, 2017 at the Kings University College in Accra.
The theme for this year's Congress which was "harnessing the potential of the professional students, the role of Government and the International community", saw many speakers touching on key areas of skill and talent developments.
Keynote speakers included the Member of Parliament for Tongu North, Hon Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Oye Luther, Member Parliament for Jirapa, Hon. Francis Bawaana Dakura, the Registrar and Finance Director of Kings University College including many other speakers and students leaders across the country.
In a speech, Hon. Okudjeto Ablakwa charged the professional students to wake up from slumber and hold the bull by the horn by saying there's a lot of work to be done as a Union. He walked delegate, observers and all participants of the opening ceremony through the evolution of the National Union of Ghana Students which is the umbrella body of Ghanaian students home and abroad. He elaborated on how significant students Unions can be in building consensus on national discourse affecting education and its major stakeholders which is the students.
Hon. Francis Dakura also admonished the Union to build a formidable and united front to enable the Union to stand against any individual or group of persons who intend to drag the hard earned reputation of the Union to the cleaners. He hinted that it was out of unity that led to the renaissance of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)which engaged government on key educational policies to help develop the sector. He said itwas through the effort of Ghanaian students that gave birth to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), abolishing of the Quota system and a lot of policy intervention to mitigate the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian student.
Hon. Oye Luther equally took her turn at the "girls talk", a program by the Unions Women's Commissioner specifically designed to enrich and empower the young women in exploiting all rightful avenues in getting to the apex of both educational and economic ladder. She asserted that the power of the girl child is without limit and boundary, hence nothing can stop them from getting any of their dreams materialized.
On the fourth day of the congress, election was conducted by the Union's Electoral Commission to elect new executives for the next academic year. At the end of the polls, the following individuals were duly elected into various positions.
President-Elect- Mr. Ibrahim Abdulla, a student of Africa University College of Communication
🔹 General Secretary-Elect - Ms. Ann Maclean, a student of Marshall University
🔹Treasurer-Elect - Mr. Emmanuel Selassie Amedzor, a graduate of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)
🔹 Co-ordinating Secretary-Elect. - Mr. Tetteh Djem Bismark, a graduand of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)
🔹Women's Commissioner-Elect. Ms. Clara Emefa Asempapa, a graduate of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)
-Programs and Projects Coordinator Elect- Mr. Wisdom Uwumborkan, a graduate of University College of Management Studies Accra (UCOMS Accra)
🔹Financial Controller Elect- Mr. Polycarp Opoku-Dwamenah, a graduate of University of Professional Studies, Accra. (UPSA)
Meanwhile, the position of the Press and Information Secretary and International Relations Secretary remains vacant till a bye-election is conducted to fill the vacancy as enshrined in Article 32 (8) of the GUPS constitution.
