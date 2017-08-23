TOP STORIES
Anyone who wants to move this WORLD, should only move by him/herselfBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Are you Ghana’s Most Talented Young Woman?
WorldRemit teams up with the Miss Ghana UK Foundation to launch the search for Ghana’s Female Role Models of the Future through #MyFutureGH
Accra, Ghana and London, UK, 21 August 2017 - New technologies like mobile money are transforming the future for women across the globe, but without positive role models, women could be failing to take full advantage of these opportunities.
· WorldRemit and the Miss Ghana UK Foundation have launched a new competition #MyFutureGH to address this challenge by helping young Ghanaian women to build a better future for themselves.
· Whether you’re a talented artist like Theodosia Salome Okoh or an entrepreneur like Bernice Dapaah, WorldRemit is offering you the opportunity to win Cedi 20,000 to realise your ambitions and inspire others in the process. Miss Ghana UK will fly to Accra to personally award the prize to the winner.
KPMG reports that women who have positive role models growing up are twice as likely to feel confident today (50% vs. 25%) compared to those who did not have positive role models. More than eight in 10 women (84%) remarked that positive leadership role models helped them feel confident about what they could accomplish in life.
Cilla Baafuor-Gyewu of the Miss Ghana UK Foundation comments:“Miss Ghana UK highlights that beauty is more than skin deep as winners must use their brains and resourcefulness to further the interests of Ghanaians and act as ambassadors for Ghana in the UK. By working with WorldRemit on #MyFutureGH we aim to take the work we have begun on female empowerment a step further and raise awareness of the wealth of talent that Ghanaian women possess and encourage others to seek opportunities to pursue their own ambitions.”
Martin Best, Head of Brand Marketing at WorldRemit, added: “Remittances around the world are being used to build better futures for the next generation. When money is accompanied by examples of positive role models to show young people what can be achieved, the impact is far greater. In this way, we hope to shine a light on talent and inspire young Ghanaian women to aim higher and to embrace opportunities to build a better future”.
ABOUT WORLDREMIT
WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.
It’s easy – just open the app or visit the website – no more agents.
• Transfers to most countries are instant – send money like an instant message.
• More ways to receive (Mobile Money, bank transfer, cash pickup).
• Available in over 50 countries and 140+ destinations.
• Backed by Accel Partners and TCV – investors in Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and Slack.
WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
HOW TO ENTER THE COMPETITION
· Entrants are asked to share an explanation of how they would use the money to further develop their talent accompanied by a photo of them pursuing their talent using the hashtag #MyFutureGH on Facebook or Instagram. Entries must be submitted by 11:59pm GMT on 8th September 2017.
· From these entries a panel of judges including leading representatives from the Ghana Union, the High Commission for Ghana in London, the Miss Ghana UK Foundation and WorldRemit will select a shortlist of 5 finalists.
· Finalists will be asked to post a video of themselves further explaining how the prize money will be used to better their future and why they should win it. These videos will be shared across WorldRemit’s social media channels as inspiration to other Ghanaians and women around the world.
· The MyFutureGH competition is open to Ghanaian women between 16 and 26 years old living in Ghana. For further details visit WorldRemit on Facebook
Diaspora (UK & Ireland)