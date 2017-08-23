TOP STORIES
My Disappointment With The US Visa Process In Ghana
In 2011, after several years of positive discussions and mutual visits by officials and educators between Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA and Sunyani and Techiman, Brong Ahafo, Ghana, the three cities established an official Sister City Partnership. The mission includes educational and cultural exchanges, as well as opportunities to enhance business and community interests across the ocean.
The partnership is strong, and the commitment by leaders from all cities remains resolute.
However, there is a huge, frustrating, hurdle that we have not yet found a way to overcome: securing visas for high school students officially invited to Tuscaloosa, USA.
As Tuscaloosa Sister Cities International continued preparations this week to welcome a 13-member delegation (8 students and 5 officials) from Sunyani-Techiman to Tuscaloosa September 18-28, 2017, we received word that all eight student delegates were denied visas to travel to the USA.
Of course, this is not the first time this has happened. This matter has plagued, and continues to plague, many Sister Cities’ attempts to implement reciprocal exchanges after successful US student/community exchanges to Ghana. It is a source of ongoing concern shared by many colleagues.
When the student group arrived for their interviews at the US Embassy on August 16, 2017, they were summarily denied visas, with no tangible reason given as to why. The refusal to award visas to young people from Ghana to the USA is not new; there are fears that some visitors, once on American soil, may overstay the visa term limits or “vanish” and not return to Ghana.
Our planned exchange in September was to have been completely sponsored (paid for) by the municipalities of Sunyani and Techiman, with both MCEs, two high school principals, and a representative from the Regional Minister's office as participants and chaperones. The City of Tuscaloosa had assembled host families for each of the invited delegates, with a full schedule of organized, supervised programs and events coordinated by Tuscaloosa Sister Cities International.
If this level of preparation and earnest commitment from all levels of our Partnership is not enough to warrant genuine consideration for each and every candidate during the visa interview process, kindly educate us on what we may do to successfully change this.
How do Sister Cities successfully plan reciprocal programs when there seems to be little reciprocity for deserving students? What does it take to change these fears and allow young people to participate in a global exchange that can positively change their lives – and enhance the mutual respect and understanding between our cities and nations?
The goodwill and future strength of our Sister Cities partnership is compromised each time our Ghanaian colleagues and friends suffer yet another humiliation of a failed visa attempt.
I, along with dozens of other Sister Cities International representatives in the USA and Ghana, are committed to resolving this matter to the benefit of delegates of all ages.
Lisa Keyes, Executive Director
Tuscaloosa Sister Cities International
