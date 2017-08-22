TOP STORIES
British Council's maiden Social Thursday
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The British Council has announced the first of its Social Thursday event series slated to take place at the British Council in Accra, on Wednesday, August 30 to Thursday, August 31, 2017.
The two-day event on the theme, 'Impact and profit' was in partnership with TEDx Accra and SE Ghana and will start from1000 hours to2000 hours each day.
The goal of this event is to assist social entrepreneurs with the needed skill sets to create impact and profit in their businesses.
It will also create the opportunity for social entrepreneurs to explore solutions to the challenges faced in generating profit and impact in their businesses.
An official statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said the event would also present an avenue for the public to attend a TEDx-styled talk on the theme, 'IMPACT AND PROFIT''.
'The talk is expected to uncover how to effectively deliver, measure and communicate impact as well as improve profit margin as a social enterprise.
'This year, the British Council is giving social entrepreneurs the chance to exhibit their products and services on both days. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a business pitch competition coupled with mentoring sessions from business experts,' it added.
It said attendance was free and urged the public to visit the British Council Ghana website to register or follow them on twitter @ghBritish via the hashtag #SocialThursday, and on Facebook.
The British Council Ghana is the United Kingdom's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. As a registered charity, the British Council creates international opportunities for the people of the UK and other countries and builds trust between them worldwide.
GNA
By Patience Gbeze, GNA
