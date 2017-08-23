TOP STORIES
A Good lover does put his heart on his tongue.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
VIDEO: Kona bar bouncer apologizes for assault
Daniel Ablorh, the bouncer at the Kona Bar and Grill who slapped a female customer during a misunderstanding last week has apologized for his actions.
In a video , he pleaded with the victim to forgive him and promised never to repeat his actions.
Mr. Ablorh had wanted the customer and her friends to leave their table when found that they had nothing on their table. Although the party was ready to show proof they had made some purchases at the bar and their table was just cleared, the bouncer refused to listen to them.
The victim passed a comment about the embarrassing the situation angering the bouncer. He subsequently slapped her twice, leaving her with a swollen cheek and red eye.
Watch the video below:
http://citifmonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/WhatsApp-Video-2017-08-22-at-15.25.12.mp4
Meanwhile, the management of the bar has apologized to the victim and said it will take the necessary steps to discipline Mr. Ablorh for his behavior.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News