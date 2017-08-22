TOP STORIES
1District, 1Factory: Ekumfi Youth Thank Akufo-Addo
The youth of Ekumfi in the Central Region have extended their appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for choosing Ekumfi as the first beneficiary district of the government's flagship programme, One District One Factory.
Government has announced that Nana Akufo-Addo will launch the One District One Factory policy at Ekumfi Eyisam District and construct a fruit processing factory at the place; the first under the programme.
In a statement, the concerned youth of Ekumfi described the decision to construct the factory there as “gratifying and fulfilling.”
The factory, when constructed, will process fruits like pineapples for both the local and international markets.
The youth said the factory will create jobs and better their living conditions.
They also expressed gratitude to the president for “giving Ekumfi a Minister of State for the first time in history in the person of, Honorable Francis Ato Cudjoe (Dept. Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture), who also happens to be the first NPP Member of Parliament for Ekumfi constituency in the history of Ghana.”
The youth have therefore urged indigenes and chiefs of Ekumfi to fully participate and pledge their full support to government to see to the realisation of the factory.
–Classfmonline
