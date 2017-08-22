modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Track firearms with technology – Parliament to gov’t

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

The Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament has urged the Interior Ministry to use technology to track firearms in the country.

According to Vice Chair of the Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, the increasing incident of gun violence in the country need to be attended to with a more tactical approach to ensure safety in the country.

“We need to digitize the old manual way of retrieving and filing records. We need to computerize the system so that we can track all the arms in the system.”

Mr Amankwah added that, “I am one of those who are of the view that we need to be more sophisticated, we need to have accurate data because people are holding guns with impunity”

He mentioned that people in possession of these arms must be questioned to ascertain the legality of their possession.

“We need to question them, where did you purchase this particular arm, be it gun, rifle, or whatever firearm we can talk of. We need to question people,” he said.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light weapons indicated that there are about 2.3 million unlicensed arms in circulation in the country.

The Manhyia North MP insists that the Interior Ministry and the Firearms division of the Police service must move quickly to overhaul the system of arms licensing and retrieval of illicit arms.


By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

1 hour ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

1 hour ago

quot-img-1No relationship is a failure,we all learn what not to do again.Hopefully the ones that don't work out teach us to live longer,laugh harder and love deeper.

By: Sir Occupation quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line