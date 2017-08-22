TOP STORIES
Two Out Of Five Companies Usually Suffer Collapse Before Five Years
The President of the College of Community and Organisation Development, (CCOD), Dr. Gabriel Gbiel Bernakuu, has observed that two out of five institutions in Ghana collapse before they reach five years of existence due to the lack of managerial skills.
He therefore called on managers of organizations to constantly interact with their staff of any changes they want to adopt.
Dr. Bernakuu disclosed this in a Pre-Press conference ahead of the National Organizational Development Conference to be held in Sunyani.
The Premier Organization Development Technical University in Africa, College for Community and Organizational Development (CCOD) is to hold its maiden National Organization Development Conference under the theme “Change and Transition Management: OD Approach and Opportunities”.
He said since management is answerable to an organization’s development, therefore when they device appropriate method of change policies in a win-win approach, it will help them avoid employee resistance.
Dr Bernakuu challenged the government to apply suitable measures of change in institutions to ensure collective responsibility to realize proper implementation by the entire staff.
He was hopeful when management is able to connect with their employees well, it would yield immense benefits in the interest of their business.
Dr. Bernakuu revealed that gaining organizational development skills gives opportunities to individuals to implement and behave well in their organization and improve their contributions and output.
He called on individuals willing to establish their own organizations to seek proper organization skills and empowerment to help them achieve excellence in institutions.
He moreover, called on leaders in organizations to acquire pre knowledge of organizations management and ensure that staffs are able to hold on to the modern trend of effective institutional management.
The organisation development conference is organized in collaboration with Yebsons Ventures, and partners including Abibrem Communications, Africa Moringa Hub, Mihoso International, Life mineral water
Media partners are Space FM, GBC, Classic FM among others.
