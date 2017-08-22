modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Wishing The New Patriotic Party, A Very Successful National Delegates Conference

Office Of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, NPP National Chairman Aspirant
16 minutes ago | NPP News

On the 25th to 27th of August, 2017, the New Patriotic Party in fulfillment of Article 9(A) of our constitution, this year’s National Delegate Conference is scheduled to take place at the University of Cape Coast. Subsequent to the successful conference organization of the Polling Station, Constituency and Regional Level conferences held earlier this year.

The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo wishes the Leadership and entire members of NPP, a very successful Delegates Conference.

This year’s conference marks 25 years of the formation of our great party, a party that traces its roots to the United Gold Coast Convention, built on rich legaciesof fundamental principles of patriotism and nationalism, hard work and dedication, adherence to rule of law and democratic principles, freedom and liberty.

This conference envisages some constitutional amendments to ensure the deepening of our democratic credential in which we hold so dear.

A number of proposals for constitutional amendments have been made through the constituency and regional conferences and to the Office of the General Secretary (Ag). It is hoped that these proposals will form part of the decisions at the conference.

We wish all those who will be traveling to the ancient city of Cape Coast, traveling mercies and a very successful annual delegates conference.

Long life the New Patriotic Party
Long life Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

NPP News

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

22 minutes ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

22 minutes ago

quot-img-1All Expectations Have No limitations

By: Ohene Brenyah Godfre quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line