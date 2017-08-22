TOP STORIES
All Expectations Have No limitationsBy: Ohene Brenyah Godfre
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Wishing The New Patriotic Party, A Very Successful National Delegates Conference
On the 25th to 27th of August, 2017, the New Patriotic Party in fulfillment of Article 9(A) of our constitution, this year’s National Delegate Conference is scheduled to take place at the University of Cape Coast. Subsequent to the successful conference organization of the Polling Station, Constituency and Regional Level conferences held earlier this year.
The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo wishes the Leadership and entire members of NPP, a very successful Delegates Conference.
This year’s conference marks 25 years of the formation of our great party, a party that traces its roots to the United Gold Coast Convention, built on rich legaciesof fundamental principles of patriotism and nationalism, hard work and dedication, adherence to rule of law and democratic principles, freedom and liberty.
This conference envisages some constitutional amendments to ensure the deepening of our democratic credential in which we hold so dear.
A number of proposals for constitutional amendments have been made through the constituency and regional conferences and to the Office of the General Secretary (Ag). It is hoped that these proposals will form part of the decisions at the conference.
We wish all those who will be traveling to the ancient city of Cape Coast, traveling mercies and a very successful annual delegates conference.
Long life the New Patriotic Party
Long life Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
NPP News