Youth Evangelism School holds 43rd Jesus Celebration
Accra, Aug 22, GNA - The Youth Evangelism School (YES), an initiative of the Youth Ambassadors for Christ (YAFCA) at the weekend held its 43rd edition of Jesus Celebration in Accra, with a call on Christians to personally know God.
Apostle Dr Daniel Hammond, a Teacher at the school, who made the call, said there was the need for every Christian to know God for themselves in order to relate to Him appropriately saying, 'When you know God for yourself, you behave differently'.
Apostle Dr Hammond said knowing God was about having knowledge of Him and applying that knowledge in the day-to-day lifestyle, making it easier for Christians to reflect the image of Christ Jesus.
He said many Christians did not speak God's language because they did not know Him personally, adding that the Christian lifestyle must be lived with practicality.
Apostle Dr Hammond urged Christians to be open to God and be sincere saying that it was necessary to let God know their weaknesses thereby helping them to overcome it.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Reverend Dr John Owusu-Afriyie noted that Jesus Celebration was a programme introduced into YES from its inception on July 19, 1974.
Rev Dr Owusu-Afriyie said the introduction of Jesus Celebration was to bring together the parents, families and relatives of YES students to share what they had learned over a period of two weeks characterised with theoretical and practical engagements.
He said parents, friends, and the family were invited to come and celebrate with the students, what the Lord has done, by delivering some of them from addictions as well as helping others to receive Christ as Lord and personal saviour.
He said the School had graduates within and outside the country, which included Rev Eastwood Anaba, Rev Sam Korankye Ankra, Dr J Oteng Agyei, Mr Emmanuel Baba Mahama, Mrs Mary Kudom Agyemang and many others.
The event was characterised with song ministrations by YES choir, choreography and a stage drama with emphasis on evangelism.
Rev Christian Tsikata, the Coordinator of YES said the 2017 batch of the school included 42 youth comprising 21 female and 21 males from across the country with 14 different denominations.
Rev Tsikata noted that some of the denominations that were present included Evangelical Presbyterian, Assemblies of God, Lighthouse Chapel International, Legon Inter-Denominational Church, Baptist Church, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
Others included Grace Outreach, Pentecost, Agape Gospel Missions and many others.
Youth Evangelism School is a two-week vacation school with the mandate of training tomorrow Church leaders today, which started in 1974 and has trained youth from all over the world.
Speakers and Teachers for this year's school included Mr Seth Asare Newman, Mr Emmanuel Baba Mahama, Rev Francis O. Kusi, Mr Samuel Siaw, Apostle Dr Hammond, Rev Dr Love Nyunotor, Rev Jonathan Ekuban, and Rev Dr John Owusu-Afriyie.
Others included Rev Afari Boafo, Rev Mrs Hannah Owusu-Afriyie, Maame Serwaa Owusu, Dr Jones Darwa-Amanor, Rev Mike Nii Abbosey, and Bishop Wisdom Tetteh. GNA
By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Social News