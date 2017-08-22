TOP STORIES
DCE Accused Of Shielding Galamseyers In Amansie Central District
The District Chief Executive of Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region Hon.Kwame Asamoah Boateng has been accused of superintending over illegal mining in the area.
Chief Executive Officer of Save Ghana Foundation, Mr. Kofi Agyei , has alleged that despite the ban on illegal mining by the Lands and Natural Resources there are some unscrupulous people still engaging in the activity in the area but the DCE has decided to turn a blind eye.
“My information has that some people are still engaging in illegal mining in the night at Numereso”, he claimed on Kumasi-based Otec FM afternoon political talk show “Dwabrem” hosted by Agya Wusu Ansah.
“I have seen that the DCE cannot lead the fight against illegal so therefore he must be removed for someone who can do the work to takeover”, he observed.
“I am going to petition President Akufo-Addo for his removal”, he revealed Monday during panel discussion.
The president, Nana Akufo-Addo has put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end the illegal small scale mining popularly called galamsey in Ghana.
Ghana’s future is in a limbo with a huge chunk of its environment under-siege from boisterous young men and women who are digging every inch of space in mineral rich areas of Ghana in search of gold, diamond among other natural resources.
The President has therefore urged everyone to help end the illegal mining across the country putting his presidency at stake.
