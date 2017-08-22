modernghana logo

Spio Garbrah will challenge Mahama for NDC’s 2020 ticket – Aide

CitiFMonline
48 minutes ago | NDC News

Former Trade and Industry Minister Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah has given the strongest indication that he will contest the flagbearership position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2018.

According to his spokesperson, Kwaku Tawiah Ampah, reports saying he has abandoned his desire to lead the party in the 2020 elections, are false and must be disregarded.

Speaking to Citi News, Ampah said his boss will contest even if former president Mahama decides to make a comeback.

“I can assure you that come 2018, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah will run,” he said.

Despite the assurance, Dr. Garbrah's spokespersons said the party will give former President John Mahama the opportunity to decide whether or not to run for the president slot in 2018.

“…Even if he decides to run he should know that he will be contested, that is what is stated. What it means is that we should give the former president a courtesy of either refusing or deciding to run as a respect for his presidency and the fact that he was the leader of the NDC… But this doesn't mean that Dr. Spio Garbrah will not run,” he added.

Ahead of election 2020
The is currently some seeming tension in the NDC on who will lead the party in the general elections in 2020.

Whereas some members argue that John Mahama under whose regime the party went to opposition should be given the chance to lead the NDC again, others think otherwise.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that a number of personalities including Professor Joshua Alabi, MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Alban Bagbin are all lacing their boots to take up the challenge.


Godwin A. Allotey & Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

NDC News

