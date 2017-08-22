TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Kenyan woman advertises for husband
A Kenyan single mother has taken to the streets of the capital, Nairobi, with a huge banner in search of a husband.
Dressed in a white dress similar to a wedding gown, 28-year-old mother-of-one Pris Nyambura holds a banner in the air which bears the words:
”Need For A Husband, I Have a Girl Child Seven Years Old.”
To show how ready she was for marriage, Ms Nyambura even put on a gown in readiness for any man who would be ready to take on the nuptial.
Her daring move has elicited mixed reactions on social media.
