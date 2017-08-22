modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kenyan woman advertises for husband

BBC
48 minutes ago | General News

A Kenyan single mother has taken to the streets of the capital, Nairobi, with a huge banner in search of a husband.

Dressed in a white dress similar to a wedding gown, 28-year-old mother-of-one Pris Nyambura holds a banner in the air which bears the words:

”Need For A Husband, I Have a Girl Child Seven Years Old.”

To show how ready she was for marriage, Ms Nyambura even put on a gown in readiness for any man who would be ready to take on the nuptial.

Her daring move has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Spio Garbrah will challenge Mahama for NDC’s 2020 ticket – Aide

48 minutes ago

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

quot-img-1It's better to look forward for success than to look backward and regret

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line