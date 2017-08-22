TOP STORIES
All progress is precarious, and the solution of one problem brings us face to face with another problem.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Extend Maternity Leave- First Lady
First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo has bemoaned the fact that a large number of Ghanaian babies are deprived of the major nutritional, health and psychological benefits of breastfeeding.
According to her, only 52 percent of Ghanaian mothers exclusively breastfeed their children, adding, “Though this is slight improvement, it still means that a large number of babies are being deprived of breastfeeding.”
“This trend also indicates that we still have a long way to go in making sure that all women in this country practise breastfeeding to provide their children with the benefits and protection needed, particularly in the early stages of life,” she highlighted.
To this end, the first lady has called on employers and parliament to extend the period of maternity leave as specified under the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Maternity Protection Convention.
Mrs Akufo-Addo stated this during the official launch of this year's World Breastfeeding Week Celebration held at the Takoradi Jubilee Park, last Friday.
It was on the theme: 'Sustaining Breastfeeding Together'.
She explained that breast milk is specifically designed to enhance baby's growth and development, stressing that research evidence on the value of breastfeeding for mothers and their babies is very compelling.
“It is well known now that the health benefits of breastfeeding do not just last during infancy, but are sustained throughout childhood, adolescence and into adulthood as well,” she stressed.
The first lady disclosed that Ghana has set a target that ensures that, at least, 80 percent of all babies born in the country are exclusively breastfed by the year 2021, reiterating that “this requires strong and concerted action considering that the rate is only at 52 percent”.
She mentioned that despite the compelling research in favour of breastfeeding, a report by Ghana Health Service indicates that only 52 percent of Ghanaian mothers exclusively breastfeed their children, and suggested that “a large number of Ghanaian babies are deprived of the major nutritional, health and psychological benefits of breastfeeding.”
The first lady stressed the need to improve the current support systems and create conducive environments for women to breastfeed in their work places, markets, churches and other social gatherings.
She also called for the development of breastfeeding promotional messages and communication campaigns in order to improve knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding and address negative perceptions about it.
A Deputy Minister of Health, Madam Tina Mensah, explained that the celebrating breastfeeding week is a global advocacy event that provides a unique opportunity to all public health stakeholders to address challenges that women face during breastfeeding.
“The guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that babies should be breastfed for the first six months with no food or any liquid and that breastfeeding should continue for two years and beyond,” she added.
The Country Representative of UNICEF, Rushnan Murtaza, called on all stakeholders to work together to invest and promote new ways and partnerships in support of breastfeeding.
“Breast milk is, indeed, best. However, many mothers lack sustained support and they do not begin breastfeeding immediately after birth. They introduce formula, glucose and other fluids,” she disclosed.
Madam Murtaza indicated that according to the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey 2014, while skilled delivery was at 74 percent, only 56 percent of mothers initiated breastfeeding within the first hour of birth.
“When mothers are supported with good quality counselling, they breastfeed well and more children survive and thrive,” she pointed out.
After the official launching of the event, the first lady visited the Kwesimitsim Hospital near Takoradi, where she presented assorted items to the health facility and interacted with some nursing mothers who were present.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Health