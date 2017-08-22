TOP STORIES
Love is a feeling that you feel when you are about to fell a feeling you've never felt beforeBy: ERNEST KW ROSS
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Adentan Assembly Supports Homowo Festival
The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMa) in the Great Accra Region has presented 50 bags of maize, 50 gallons of palm oil and an undisclosed amount of money to 16 traditional councils within the municipality.
The recipient councils are Adjiriganor (Tessa, Adjiringanor, Otinshie), Nmai Dzorn, Ashaley Botwe, Sraha, Ogbojo and Frafraha.
The rest are Adentan, Dzen Azor, Ashiyie, Amanfro, Armahia and Maledzor.
Nii Noi Adumuah, Chief Executive of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, who presented the items last Friday, indicated that the donation formed part of the assembly's contribution towards the celebration of Homowo festival this year.
“The traditional authorities are custodians of the land where our assembly is located and in the spirit of goodwill and friendship, it is only just right to present a token for the celebrations which among other benefits unites the people,” he stated.
The MCE further stated that the donation symbolizes what prevailed in the past when their relations residing in distant communities returned home with truck loads of foodstuff and other ingredients for the celebration of the Homowo festival.
He called on the traditional authorities to sustain the relationship between the assembly and the council in order to invoke the blessings of the ancestors each time they pray for the success of the municipality.
The Dzaase Tse, Nii Amon Kotei, Dzaase Tse of Ashaley Botwe, who received the items on behalf of the traditional authorities, expressed appreciation to the assembly for the donation.
He gave assurance that chiefs in the municipality would continue to work in harmony with the assembly.
By Solomon Ofori
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News