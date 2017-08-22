TOP STORIES
Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo
The 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, is expecting action on campaign promises made by Nana Akufo-Addo instead of speeches.
Dr Nduom believes the time for speeches on government policies is past, and the time to move into implementation of policies that will transform the lives of Ghanaians is now.
“The campaign was for 2016-2017. I don’t want to hear ‘we are going to’. I want to hear ‘we have started, we are doing’, and hopefully, in two-three years I want to hear, ‘we have done this’,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, August 22.
He was of the view that some policies by government as well as some initiatives and appointments are not the best. However, government now has the mandate of the people, so they must deliver.
Even though government has announced plans to initiate its free senior high school (SHS) policy, Dr Nduom wants to see a comprehensive free compulsory education through the entire education of students before tertiary education.
“We (PPP) campaigned for free compulsory, continuous education from kindergarten to the end of senior high school. I want to be told if that is what they mean.
“I have never heard the president or his people talk about compulsory education and how they will make education compulsory,” he stated in an interview on Joy FM.
