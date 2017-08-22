TOP STORIES
World Bank lauds Ghana for innovative financial inclusion
The World Bank has commended Ghana for promoting financial inclusion through innovation.
According to the organization, the introduction of mechanisms such as mobile money and other digital platforms will help the country to elevate its economic status.
Speaking on the issue, the Country Director of the World Bank in Ghana, Henry Kerali said the World Bank would continue to support Ghana in its efforts to grow the economy.
“We commend the Bank of Ghana's leadership for the introduction of mobile money and other digital financial services”, he said.
He added, “We have significantly contributed to this and we will continue to do so. As we celebrate the sixtieth anniversary I would like to state the commitment of the World Bank group to the continued partnership of the World Bank with the BOG and with the government of Ghana.”
Mr. Kerali said that Ghana could continue to count on the World Bank Group for support as it thrives to rope in more people into the banking sector.
“We look forward to supporting efforts towards financial inclusion through increased information to borrowers, to strengthen financial frame works and to also boost financial literacy”.
–
By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana
