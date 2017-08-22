TOP STORIES
Ethiopian starts thrice weekly service to Bahrain
GNA Reporter
Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, has marked commencement of a thrice weekly service to Bahrain at a reception ceremony held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.
A statement from the Airline said heralding the inaugural flight, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said; 'Bahrain is an important destination in the Middle East joining the ever emerging Ethiopian destinations to the Gulf.'
He said the airline was glad to have resumed their services following the growing trade, tourism and investment ties between Bahrain and Ethiopia and the continent of Africa at large.
'With more than 100 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide, our network is designed in such a way that connect Africa with the major trading partners in Asia, Middle East, South and North America and Europe,' he added.
He said the fact that the flight was full from its commencement flight designates the success and significance of their service to Bahrain.
Ethiopian currently flies to major cities in the Middle East; Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.
GNA
