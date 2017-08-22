TOP STORIES
Guantoahene advises illegal miners to co-operate with Government
Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), Aug.21, GNA - Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi V, Guantoahene of the Gomoa-Ajunmako Traditional Area, has advised illegal miners to heed to Government's call to stop the practice.
He said illegal mining activities had resulted in land degradation and pollution of river bodies among other things, which posed great threat to the lives of the millions of people who lived along those rivers.
It is, therefore, important for illegal miners to co-operate with the Government in its efforts at eradicating the menace from the society once and for all.
Nana Apata Kofi, who is also the chief of Gomoa-Pomadze, reminded illegal miners of the vital role water play in human life and the need to safeguard rivers and other water bodies, which form the main source of water.
He recalled the recent discoveries by some renowned medical scientists that the chemical used in illegal mining activities could cause kidney problems.
'Illegal miners should, therefore, be extremely thankful to the Government for having initiated moves to stop such dangerous activities once and for all,' he said.
He appealed to the sponsors of illegal mining to support the Government with those monies for the speedy implementation of the 'One District One Factory' policy to provide employment for the miners.
Nana Apata Kofi advised members of the operation vanguard assigned to protect the various mining zones in Eastern and Western regions and other parts of the country to strive to discharge their work with great caution.
GNA
