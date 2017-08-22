TOP STORIES
Public warns against fake Yara branded fertilizer
Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The public has been asked to be wary of some unscrupulous persons who have resorted to putting fake fertilisers into Yara branded sacks for sale at very cheap prices.
A statement from Yara Ghana Limited signed by Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, the Managing Director, said some persons were using old and or disused Yara sacks, put in their own products, and sell to the unsuspecting public.
Others are also printing their own bags with the Yara logo on it to deceive the public that they are Yara products.
The statement said investigations revealed that the criminal activity was substantial nationwide but more prevalent in the three northern regions.
'We have had reports of people buying such products and complaining that the fertilizer they bought is not working. Yara will wish to state that it has not reduced the quality of its products and will never do so. Yara dissociates itself from such fake products,' it said.
Yara Ghana Limited in the statement urged the public, especially farmers to be alert to the activities of these criminals and to be very careful when they go to buy Yara fertilizers on the market.
It said the following points could alert the buyer to the possibility of a fake Yara product that is; 'it tends to be very cheaper than the prevailing market prices, the sewing of the bags, and suspicious printing on the bags'.
The statement asked the public to report any such activity or suspected fake product to the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, Yara Ghana is collaborating with the relevant security agencies and MOFA authorities in the districts to bring the perpetrators to book in the interests of all farmers and to 'protect our strong brand and image and the interest of farmers', the statement added. GNA
