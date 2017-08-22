TOP STORIES
Farmer gets 15 years for Defilement
Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - A Circuit Court on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old farmer to 15 years imprisonment for having sex with his 12 year old daughter at Manhia, near Amasaman.
James Debrah, who was facing charges of defilement and incest, has denied the charges.
The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku found him guilty on the charge of defilement but discharged him on the charge of incest.
Earlier Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the victim's mother who is the complainant in the case was married to Debrah but they had separated two years ago.
Detective Inspector Atimbire said the complainant took custody of their four children.
Somewhere in December last year, the victim and two other siblings visited their father while on holidays at Manhia.
During their stay, whenever retiring to bed, prosecution said Debrah asked the victim to remove her dress and he gave her a cloth to cover herself.
According to prosecution Debrah, the victim and her other two siblings slept on the floor.
The prosecutor said while sleeping, Debrah removed the victim's pant and had sex with her and cleaned the victim's vagina with a toilet roll.
Detective Inspector Atimbire said he continued to pick up the victim to his residence and repeated his sexual activities after the holidays.
On September 25, last year, at about 1800 hours, he went to pick the victim at her mother's residence at Sakumono and had sex with her.
Prosecution said the victim returned to her mother at Sakumono, and her mother became suspicious of the accused person's behaviour and hence quizzed the victim who let the cat out of the bag.
The prosecutor said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Baatsona on October 1, last year.
The Police, prosecution said, issued a medical form to the victim who was examined and treated by a medical officer.
On October 7, last year Debrah was arrested and in his caution statement denied the offence.
GNA
By Joyce Danso, GNA
