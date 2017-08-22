TOP STORIES
The Youth Of Ekumfi Are Grateful To The President
On behalf of the youth of Ekumfi District, I wish to extend an enormous and heartfelt thank you to His Excellency the president of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
On 25th August,2017 at exactly 1pm, Ekumfi District will be the first beneficiary of the government "One District One Factory" policy as the government is set to officially launch its flagship policy "One District One Factory" at Ekumfi Eyisam.
Indeed the decision to choose Ekumfi District to be the first District to have a Fruit Processing Factory is gratifying and fulfilling.
The factory will process fruit like Pineapples into both the local and international markets.
Pineapple farming is a major occupation for the people of Ekumfi thus it availability as raw materials to feed the factory will be of no problem.
It is therefore our hope that upon completion of this factory, it will create employment for the majority of the youth in Ekumfi District to better their living conditions.
Once again we the youth of Ekumfi are very grateful to the president for giving Ekumfi a minister of state for the first time in history in the person of, Honorable Francis Ato Cudjoe (dept. Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture). who also happens to be the first NPP member of parliament for Ekumfi constituency in the history of Ghana.
Mr President, your promise to develop Ekumfi in honor of our late father Atta Mills is about to be fulfilled.This demonstrates the confidence and respect you have for the people of Ekumfi. Indeed
"Nyankopa Bi Sen Onua"
At this moment, we would like to encourage the full participation of the people and the chiefs of Ekumfi to see to the realization of this factory.
In conclusion we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the president for fulfilling his promise and we the youth of Ekumfi also pledge our full support to the government's industrialization and transformation agenda.It is indeed a privilege. Thank you Mr President.
Signed...
Nana Ansah
Convener
Concerned Ekumfi Youth
0540919370
Press Release