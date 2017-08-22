TOP STORIES
The best way to dismiss a fool is by promoting him.By: Richard Osei
Your Genes are NOT your Destiny: Your Guide to Truth and Lies in Medicine from Around the World
I’ve devoted my life’s work to finding remedies for prostate cancer. Remedies and cures you won’t hear about from the medical establishment… or anyone else. And when it comes to prostate cancer weakness or vulnerability, I’ve felt like a lone voice in the wilderness. No one in the cancer industry seems to listen… or to care. That’s why I was stunned to read this statement from a famous cancer researcher. After studying cancer for more than 60 years… he now says cancer “should be killed the right way” by attacking its Achilles’ heel-that is by attacking its weakness
It is disheartening to see photos of people half eaten up with cancer and fighting for their lives. This is why I spend countless hours researching. And why I burn the midnight oil combing through medical studies. I want to keep my patients healthy — as well as myself and my family. I want to live life to the fullest, and I want the same for you, too. Until now, only my patients, staff, and closest friends have had unrestricted access to the discoveries I’ve made in my research. And they were the only ones who could hear about the promising research I’ve uncovered from around the world. But now, it’s your turn. More importantly, you’ll get proven natural remedies and treatments you’d never hear about otherwise.
Effective ways to lose weight and keep it off — There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to lose weight that just won’t budge. Yet the so-called solutions many diet and fitness ‘gurus’ promote can actually cause you to store MORE fat. I’ll bring you revolutionary breakthroughs in both diet and exercise that can help you lose weight and keep it off — without starving yourself or spending hours in a gym. Little-known methods to end chronic disease that’s “in your genes” — You may believe that diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are genetic because they run in your family. But your genes are NOT your destiny. Incredibly, you can change how your genes are expressed.
New anti-aging technologies that restore youthful energy and more — it never ceases to amaze me, but modern medicine continues to ignore the most significant breakthrough in medical history. Not only have we discovered the cause of aging, we’ve also found ways to slow and even reverse it. And what’s really exciting… you can trigger your own “DNA regrowth” with easy steps that you can do every day, no matter where you are. You can actually “grow younger” as you age. Yet, most doctors completely ignore this information. Reverse brain shrinkage and deterioration… to reduce memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease…Rejuvenate aging hearts, improve circulation, and bring high blood pressure down to normal levels.
Fight all forms of cancer and reverse diabetes… Strengthen your bones and stop osteoporosis in its tracks… Eliminate migraines, headaches, and even depression… Improve skin tone, reduce wrinkles, blemishes, and age spots… Stop hair loss — and even restore your natural hair color… End joint pain; improve flexibility, and so much more. I realize all of this may seem “too good to be true.” However, countless studies prove everything I’ve just mentioned is within reach. You probably won’t hear any of this from your doctor. And you won’t hear it from the media either. But with Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu : Your Guide to Truth and Lies in Medicine from Around the World
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
