Jumia Travel Hosts Press Meet And Greet - Announces Partnership With Nyege Nyege Music Festival 2017
Kampala, August 22nd 2017. On Friday the 21st of August 2017, Jumia Travel Uganda officially announced its partnership with the Nyege Nyege Music Festival which is in its 3rd edition; during an event that hosted the press to a meet and greet cocktail party held at the Jumia Offices on Plot 47 Lumumba Avenue Nakasero. The party aimed at appreciating members of the press for the continued support they have provided the travel company thus far.
“Strengthening our partnerships with key players such as the media is very important to us at Jumia Travel and we are very happy to finally put faces to the publishers, photographers and broadcasters that came,” said Timothy Mugume, Country Manager Jumia Travel Uganda.
Chief organiser Derek Debru informed the public what to expect at the festival this year. “With 4 stages and over 200 Artists, the Nyege Nyege Festival is anticipated to be the party of the year.” Other Partners including Talent Africa represented by CEO Ali Alibhai, NBS TV and Modern Coast were also present at the Jumia Travel event. The Nyege Nyege Festival is one of the most highly ranked festivals around the world. It brings together several artists from all over Africa as well as some from outside Africa as well. The official Nyege Nyege Music Anthem composed by Ugandan rapper Nemesis was also unveiled.
Other highlight artists from Uganda include Latinum, Jackie Akello, Apio Moro, Byg Ben Sukuya and Truth among others. Jumia Travel is offering a special package that includes a Ticket to the show, transport and a tent. To book for this package just head to the site travel.jumia.com.
Travel & Tourism