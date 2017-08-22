Seek Help – Mothers With CP Children Told

modernghana logo

Mr Emmanuel Ampofo, a cognitive behavioral psychotherapist has advised mothers with children who have cerebral palsy to seek help when necessary to avoid being depressed.

He also advised the mothers to accept their children as gifts from God and be content, saying, avoid comparing yourselves to others.

Mr Ampofo gave the advice at a meeting organized by the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy

The meeting assembled about 26 mothers with children who have cerebral palsy to share experiences and look at the way forward for the advocacy campaign

Mr Ampofo a member of Mending Minds, an organization that supports people in bereavements, spoke on depression and how to deal with it and commended the Special Mothers Project for the work they are doing calling for more collaboration.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Initiator of the Special Mothers Project explained that the project provides a platform to link Mothers with free and affordable services

“For instance at our meeting today, mothers filled a needs-assessment form and we try to point them to where they can receive help.”

The project also tries to coordinate the scattered cerebral palsy activities going on in Ghana to make it easier for families to get help

Mrs Awadzi expressed her gratitude to Blue Skies Company, Dels Foundation; Mending Minds, Mmofra place and Givers Never Lack Foundation for making the meeting successful.

