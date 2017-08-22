TOP STORIES
If you are leaving in a glass house then, don't throw stones.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
AIA-NSS Capacity Building Workshops sees huge turnout in regional capitals
To enable it deliver on its mission of reducing the rate of unemployment on the continent by grooming young talent to be change agents who would transform their society, the Africa Internship Academy (AIA) has partnered with the National Service Scheme to hold Capacity Building Workshops for all prospective National Service Personnel across the country.
The program which is currently underway seeks to equip 50,000 National Service Persons across the country with the following skills:
They will also be able to:
According to Emmanuel Leslie Addae the Africa Regional Research & Strategy Manager of AIA “this program is part of extending AIA’s reach beyond its flagship monthly Internships which exposes and equips young people with skills to excel in work and life. He explained that AIA had just graduated it’s forth Cohort and was preparing for the 5th”.
Leslie said that AIA was Africa’s first youth-employment accelerator program that trains students and graduates to gain entrepreneurial and employable skills for the job market. He further stated that AIA’s programs help candidates launch their careers by giving them intensive employable skills and also partnering with businesses/institutions to develop or enhance their diversity recruitment and inclusion strategies.
Capacity Workshops have so far been held in the following Wa, Bolgatanga, Tamale, Sekondi-Takoradi and Cape-Coast.
Mr. Addae speaking from his current station at the Sunyani Workshop said that he was excited by the turnout so far. He said cities left to cover were Kumasi, Koforidua, Ho and Accra.
Emmanuel expressed gratitude to sponsors for this event: Google Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, Herbalife Ghana, Pisen Ghana and ACCA.
Mr. Addae has invited companies and organisations who see the value in nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people to come on board and sponsor AIA’s initiatives. “We will naturally pursue our goals on the strength of our own resources, skills and initiative. But we know that we will be more successful when we do this in partnership with the world.” He said.
To follow happenings in the various regions kindly visit @followaia on twitter, Facebook and Instagram to keep updated. For more information on the ongoing Capacity Workshops kindly visit www.africainternshipacademy.com.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News