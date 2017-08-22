Embrace the Success Traits within the Lion (2)

TOP STORIES
THE FASTER THE WHEELS, THE SLOWER THE JOURNEY
By: DANIEL LEE DARKO
...Inspired To Unleash the Hidden Potential within You to Achieve Greatness
Who we are is characterised by how much we learn. Learning is a daily thing, if you not learning you are not growing. – Tendai Mungate
Most of us are unsuccessful in life because we are ignorant of learning. By reading this today it meaning you are on your road to greatness because you are a learner. Which is one of the traits of the lion that you may need to embrace to be successful? In embrace the success traits of the lion (1) we clearly discussed the success traits of the lion today we look at the other traits we can learn from lion. Reading the traits and not applying them in your own life is the greatest form of ignorance for applying knowledge is a sign of wisdom. Successful people are not just learner but they practise what they learn.
Take sometime today to look at your life today. How have things not moved well for you? How have things turned out the way you did not expect. With or without our approval situations will always come our way but it’s up to you what you do with the situation. So when a lion is hunting especially a buffalo at times it usually meets the buffalos as a team. At times if a lion is to attack at this point a lion will be out numbered but the lion will not have a good meal because it is out numbered. The lion sits and waits for the right time where the buffalo is alone and it goes for the attack. At the end of the day the lion is eating because it takes its limitations as its next opportunity. You are human and what are you doing today in your misfortunes?
Failure will never overtake you if you determination to succeed is high enough. – OG Mandino
Looking at the lion as the king of jungle famous for hunting. Most of us reading this have seen that lions do not give up easily when hunting especially when it comes to the buffalo. When taking down a buffalo the lion take their time no matter how large the buffalo is. So how big are you circumstances in life. Do you feel like giving up today? Think of the lion as it is trying to take down the buffalo. The greatest man in life is the man who does not give up on their success pursuit no matter how big the obstacle is. You might have failed yesterday, today but tomorrow awaits you to get back up. In the words used by Les Brown in most of his motivational speeches, “IT’S NOT OVER TILL YOU WIN.” So the race is not over till you win. To win giving up is not the best of option. If you know that giving up is not the best option then do your best not to give up.
How much you learn, determines how much you grow in life. – Unknown
“To become successful in life it’s always a habit that you should learn from the successful” so are the words of one of the prominent motivational speakers in Zimbabwe Arthur Marara. You say you want to be successful but are you learning. Learning is a habit a daily thing. The lion at a young age especially the males at the age of six months they will not be able to learn how to hunt they will just what the elders will be doing and learning through observation. At six months they enter in the field and get mentorship from their mothers on how to hunt. So if the lion is learning why not learn yourself. The lion has a mentor why not have one too that will get you to the point you want to get to in life. How are you learning to become financially free? Are you investing in personal development? What new things are you doing to enhance your talent and skills? Invest in learning be a reader, listener and observer and activate your greatness through learning.
Teamwork makes the dream work. – Unknown
Am African so l read and memorise a lot of African proverbs, one proverb on teamwork l like is, “if you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far go together.” To be successful in life you can never do it alone you need others. There is a famous quote on leadership which l learnt at my first leadership camps in high school which says “if l have seen further than anyone it’s because l was standing on the shoulders of giants.” The giants mean the people around you be it your co-workers, family, neighbours, friends, networks and associates. When hunting the lion usually never hunts alone because they work in team. When attacking a buffalo the lions divide themselves the first two attack then the remaining come and help bring the buffalo down once the buffalo is down then the female lion usually will be watching from a distance will come and make the killing bite that will officially kill the lion. In life be it business, church we all need people to make it you can never be able to do everything in life you will over load yourself and suffer from unnecessary overload of work.
To act without a plan is a clear sign of how much you are determined to fail. – Tendai Mungate
Most of us know the words; failing to plan is planning to fail. To win in live you need a proper plan that will be guiding you. The scripture also says “where there is no vision the people perish.” Am sure most of us want success but is you planning process efficient enough to sustain your action strategy. I always tell my friends that, success only occurs when your preparation process is high enough to meet up with your opportunity. Planning is part of your preparation process. What have you got planned to succeed. In business they do strategic planning meetings, set departmental targets. The lion before it hunts first it assesses the surroundings before it attacks. It takes time to see the prey assessing how it attacks at times the lions goes to point where it can climb trees to see its prey so it strategizes when to attack. If an animal takes time to plan what of you the extraordinary human being. Prepare now for your success write down your goals, write down what you will do to achieve them what l like calling your ACTION STRATEGY and then act on that strategy.
There are many things we can learn from the lion but it’s important that you act on the traits. Knowing is okay action is what will yield results in your life. Act on the success traits and let he lion in you in roar.
Unleashing Your Potential Within
Tendai Mungate
Tendai Mungate is a Inspirational, Transformational and Motivational Speaker, Leadership Coach, Drummer and Writer. Chief Operating Officer of Planetshakers Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Motivation Department for Planetshakers Zimbabwe. Tendai can be contacted at [email protected], Social media platforms Google+, Facebook and twitter @Tendai Mungate whatsapp or call+263784948274.
