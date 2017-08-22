TOP STORIES
GOOD PEOPLE ARE SCARCE WHEREAS BAD PEOPLE ARE MANYBy: REGINALD CHIMA OKORO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Ibra Mahama's Engineers & Planners Clashed With Nyinahinman Youths In Their Quest For Bauxite
Tension erupted at Nyinahin, the Atwima Mponua District capital in the Ashanti region when famous businessman Mr Ibrahim Mahama, a brother of the former President John Dramani Mahama's company named Engineers and Planners stormed Nyinahin Kyekyewere's forest Reserves.
In the quest to mine for bauxite without the consent of the Atwima Mponua District Assembly, the security and the indigenes of the entire community, they were met with stiffer opposition.
Nyinahin is well known to have the largest bauxite deposits in Ghana and Africa. For many decades the mineral has not been extracted according to the duelers.
During the former President J.A. Kuffour's era in 2006, the then DCE Hon Wilberforce Owusu Ansah and their member of Parliament Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah made frantic efforts to partner the Australian government to begin the bauxite prospecting but due to the change of government here in Ghana in 2008,the deal was halted.
Years after,whilst the NDC government was still in power and led by the ex President John Dramani Mahama; he met with the traditional leaders (Nananom) in Manhyia with the same motive in 2015.
Then the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo also went to assure the community that the bauxite extraction will begin when he wins power in the general elections during his 2016 campaign visits at the Nyinahin Catholic Park to be precise.
The president informed the people back then of being hopeful the Bauxite extraction in their community will create more jobs for the youths and the entire community will benefit from it.
But the confusion all began on Sunday 20th of August 2017 at about 4:30 pm when four (4) heavy tracks with inscriptions of the Planneers and Engineers besieged the Nyinahin town heading into the Kyekyewere Forest reserves for bauxite prospecting of which the aggrieved youths alerted the police and their DCE Hon Williams Darko.
The Engineers and Planners team told the security men that they have a concession of that forest and will legitimately continue their agenda but the District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua Hon Williams Darko claim the assembly has no knowledge of the concession and therefore halted their activities.
Meanwhile the Nyinahin Police have intercepted and ceased all their tracks pending an investigation.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News