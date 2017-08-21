modernghana logo

We Didn’t Take Bribes To Facilitate Controversial Road Towing Levy—MP

MyNewsGH
55 minutes ago | Headlines

Chairman of the Road and Transport Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayepaye, has denied claims that members of the committee were paid bribes to smoothen the processes of getting the controversial road towing levy passed into law .

“I have heard Abronye DC saying on various media platforms that we received bribes in order to pass the policy that is not the way the work of parliament is done. If he has substantial evidence that we were given bribes then he should go to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) or report to the police”, he challenged.

According to him, the law had been worked on long before the current parliament wondering where and how members could have been corrupted as he claims.

He said Ghanaians would have appreciated the levy if the procedure was well explained but he was optimistic, the levy would be laid before the house again with a full embrace of the citizens.

To this end, he warned persons accusing parliamentarians of bribe to desist from it or prove with substantial evidence.

“Whoever says that doesn’t know how parliament works. The law was passed in 2012. Parliament cannot stand against itself. Any subcommittee cannot go against a law passed by parliament except the executive and legislature. The leadership of the house knew the content of the levy report before it was made public. People talk anyhow. He knows nothing. If he has proof, CHRAJ, EOCO and the rest are opened, who or what is stopping him? We won’t waste our time on him” he chided.

