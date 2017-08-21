TOP STORIES
NAGRAT Not Against Teacher’s License—Angel Karbonu
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is unhappy with government for trying to portray it as though members of the association are against the licensing policy to be introduced by National Teachers Council (NTC) of the Ministry of Education.
Vice President, Angel Karbonu said on a local radio station NAGRAT is not against the policy but want full disclosure of entailing details to make their work easy observing that processes leading to the acquisition of the license are still not known.
“If you will give license let us let us know the processes involved. Let us know how you can obtain a license and how your license can be revoked and processes to follow to have it restored. We are told it is a draft so how come they are discussing it in the media”, he asked.
According to him, members are not averse to the introduction of the licensing examination but what they have realized is that there is nitty-gritty which is not known and therefore suggests that the National Teachers Council (NTC) of the Ministry of Education makes a comprehensive working document available to the association to read and understand.
“It is not only about the license but teaching standards. It is a very broad policy but people are of the view that it will be used to intimidate teachers. This is a very myopic view .It is a law that gives them the right to register and license teachers and NAGRAT cannot go against the law. Licensing is an aspect of a bigger document but we are just trying to ensure that all the ingredients in the policy are made public”, he stated.
