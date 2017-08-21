TOP STORIES
'knowledge,wisdom,discernment and understanding--the real compass for life.'By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Kosmos Lists On LSE
Further to the announcement of the publication of a prospectus on 16 August, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has announced that its entire issued and outstanding share capital has today been admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under the ticker “KOS”.
In accordance with DTR 6.4.2, the Company announced that its Home Member State is the United Kingdom.
Kosmos is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries and significant further hydrocarbon exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with significant hydrocarbon potential offshore Suriname, Sao Tome and Principe, Morocco and Western Sahara.
Kosmos said BMO Capital Markets is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the listing, and will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the listing and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for providing advice in relation to the listing, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.
-Classfmonline
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance