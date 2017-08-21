TOP STORIES
MTN Recycles Waste Generated At MTN House
Accra, August 21, 2017 - As part of an environmental sustainability initiative dubbed “Green Office,” MTN is segregating waste for recycling at its MTN House headquarters building, in partnership with Jekora Ventures, a waste management company.
Since the commencement of the project in February 2017, 27% of the total waste generated at MTN House has been segregated for recycling. To facilitate the process, MTNhas placed waste sorting bins on various floors of MTN House, the corporate head office on the Independence Avenue in Accra. Waste at MTN House is segregated at source and hauled to therecycling company where value is added to plastic and paper by pre-processing through cleaning, flattening and baling.
The pre-processed material is distributed as raw material to small/medium enterprisesfor the production of plastic and paper products for both domestic and international markets.
Commenting on the Green Office initiative, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, said,“MTN adopted environmentally friendly initiatives in order to identify ways toreduce the impact of the company’s activities on the environment. By doing so we help save our environment and create opportunities for employment.”
She added, “At MTN, we work to protect and create shared value for our customers and stakeholders through sustainable business practices.”
MTN embarked on the Green Office initiative as part of actions to support the global campaign for environmental sustainability. The Company also factored environmental sustainability measuresinto the design and building of MTN House.MTN House has a storage place for rain water harvesting and reuse. The system has auto-turn off, which helps to rationalize water use.
MTN has also implemented a system to allow power within MTN House to automatically go off ata specific time after close of work. Provision has been made for further investments in providing a sustainable source of energy in the near future. These and many other initiatives have culminated in the recent award received from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for keeping a clean environment. The initiative will be replicated in MTN offices across the country.
About The MTN Foundation:
The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.
Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys’ dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote TelecomsEngineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.
For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation.
