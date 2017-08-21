TOP STORIES
you never score any goal if you dont play football.life is all about hard work and an active participant not as a bystander.By: prekese media, usa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Direct Flight From Toronto To Accra Coming Soon
Traveling from Toronto-Canada to Accra-Ghana has never been so nervous for Ghanaians ever since they were going into an election.
There are no direct flights from Toronto to Accra or vice versa for annual vacation, holidays or whatever for the thirteen hours or so journey therefore making it more frustrating, stressful and nervous to embark.
But the table is turning where majority of Ghanaians who visit home frequently would be breathing an air of relief soon as a direct flight from Toronto to Canada is coming soon.
The deputy minister of transport Mr. Titus Nii Kwartei Glover gave the assurance during Toronto Ga Dangbe Association Homowo Dinner on August 19, 2017.
Titus Glover shared his experience of stressful journey from Ghana to Toronto on many occasions and stressed the need for a direct flight to end all the frustrations Ghanaians go through embarking such journey.
He further assured that his ministry would be working hand in hand with the aviation ministry to come out with a direct flight soon for Ghanaians in Canada to make their home coming stress free.
Immediately he gave the assurance, a rapturous cheer of “yeah,yeah” greeted him as if a great burden hanging on the necks of many Ghanaians like albatross has been already removed.
The deputy minister noted that culture is vehicle to promote growth and development so the association should do well to hold and continue let it grow.
He said, the political campaign for elections was long past, now is the time for governance and the president is not taking excuses but taking the bull by the horn to ensure that the country moves forward.
Briefing the gathering about some taken policies by the government, Titus Glover hinted that the paperless transactions at the country’s harbour will come to full force next from September 1, 2017.
“The president is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Ghanaians living in foreign destinations becomes part of the county’s decision making through the Representation of the people’s amendment law “ROPAL” the deputy transport minister disclosed.
The acting high commissioner to Canada, Mr. Philbert Johnson, praised the Toronto Ga Dangbe Association for holding on to such unique culture and tradition of celebrating Ga Homowo in a foreign land to portray the beauty of Ghana to the outside world.
He said the, good people of Ga like all other tribes in Ghana cherish their rich and beautiful cultural traits which foster unity and development of their people and their communities they live.
Mr. Philbert Johnson reminded the people of their rights as citizens of Ghana and the need to support the government in diverse ways as it gives direction of quality leadership.
He praised the association for supporting provision of quality health by making various donations to health institutions in their effort to provide the health needs of the people.
Again he urged the good people of Ghana living in Canada to rally behind the high commission and the president of Ghana to advance in developing the country adding, “the good works of the government, will cushion all of us”.
Earlier in her welcome address, the president of the association, Mrs. Christiana Nuamah, observed that the association leaped forward in realizing its goals by packaging and presenting the rich tradition and cultural traits for acceptance by foreign nationals.
According to her, this year annual homowo festival was celebrated on the park with much exhibition of the cultural and traditional activities all displayed to the public on the park.
She together with the chiefs and the executives of the association made a cash donation to the Sick Kids foundation for a worthy course.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Diaspora (Canada)