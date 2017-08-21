modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Chiefs, Residents Of Domeabra-Obom Appeal For District

Timothy Antwi-Otoo
59 minutes ago | Regional News

Chiefs and people of Domeabra-Obom in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are appealing to the government to consider given them a district in the yet to be created ‘new districts’ in the country.

The chiefs and people says the area has all that it takes such as population and infrastructure to be given a district status, hence their call to the government through the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to consider them.

Domeabra-Obom share walls with Kasoa and Bawjoase in the Central Region and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The area comprises of suburbs such as Amanfro, Weija, Bortianior, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national Communications Team Member, Godwin Mahama, said “our roads are bad” so the new district to enable them get attention.

Mr. Mahama said “it is time we get a district but we have heard that Bortianor will be a district so we are appealing to the Local government Minister and the President to take a look at us because we are suffering”.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Regional News

TOP STORIES

We Didn’t Take Bribes To Facilitate Controversial Road Towing Levy—MP

54 minutes ago

NAGRAT Not Against Teacher’s License—Angel Karbonu

59 minutes ago

quot-img-1To be able to fly one day ,one must first learn to stand and walk

By: Nana Mike quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line