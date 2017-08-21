TOP STORIES
To be able to fly one day ,one must first learn to stand and walkBy: Nana Mike
Chiefs, Residents Of Domeabra-Obom Appeal For District
Chiefs and people of Domeabra-Obom in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are appealing to the government to consider given them a district in the yet to be created ‘new districts’ in the country.
The chiefs and people says the area has all that it takes such as population and infrastructure to be given a district status, hence their call to the government through the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to consider them.
Domeabra-Obom share walls with Kasoa and Bawjoase in the Central Region and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.
The area comprises of suburbs such as Amanfro, Weija, Bortianior, among others.
Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national Communications Team Member, Godwin Mahama, said “our roads are bad” so the new district to enable them get attention.
Mr. Mahama said “it is time we get a district but we have heard that Bortianor will be a district so we are appealing to the Local government Minister and the President to take a look at us because we are suffering”.
