Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Donations flood in for Citi FM’s Supporting Sierra Leone Initiative
Citi FM's Supporting Sierra Leone Initiative has been bolstered by donations from corporate Ghana, welfare organisations and individual citizens.
From Thursday, August 17 and Monday, August 21, Citi FM welcomed donations in the form of clothes, blankets, mattresses etc to send as relief items to Sierra Leone.
Sierra Leone is contending with a humanitarian crisis after Regent, a town near Freetown, was struck by a mudslide and flooding after torrential rain.
Over 400 people have been confirmed dead after the August 14 disaster and about 3,000 more have been displaced. About 600 people said to be still missing.
Donations came from a variety of organisations like the Adabraka Police station, Sahara Insurance, Christ Faith Christian Home and Axis Pension Trust.
People have also donated cash for the initiative via mobile money.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
