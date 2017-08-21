TOP STORIES
Ellembele MP Kofi Buah Honoured In USA
The former Minister of Energy and Petroleum and current MP of Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, received an award from the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) for his contribution to Ghana’s energy sector and his exemplary leadership in Ghana and in the district of Ellembelle.
Mr. Jim Munson, Rotary Club Buckhead in Atlanta and CEO of Munson International. presented the award, which was signed by the editor of ALM and civil rights icon, Joe Beasley.
The award was presented at the ALM’s signature event, the Doing Business in Africa Forum. Among those present were the Sierra Leone’s Minister for Mines and Resources, the Deputy Director of Liberia’s Port Authority, Officials from the City of Atlanta, the CEO of Pivot Global and other dignitaries.
Hon. Buah served as the deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum when Ghana first began its jubilee oil production in Nov 2010. In March 2013 he was promoted to Minister for Energy and Petroleum and began a transformational process that laid a solid foundation for the industry in Ghana, and contributed to advancements in his district of Ellembelle.
In his official capacity as minister, Hon. Buah led the effort to establish the petroleum commission as a regulatory body and passed additional important legislation regarding the industry. These additions include the local content law and the exploration and production law with transparency provisions, which ultimately transformed Ghana into a prominent investment destination in West Africa.
In addition, he led the effort to stop the flaring of gas in Ghana and helped establish the Ghana Gas company and the Atuabo Gas plant in Ellembelle. As the key architect for the TEN and OCTP projects, which continue to provide gas for Ghana's energy security, Hon. Buah’s passion for development has transformed Ghana’s future, and made Ellembelle one of the most advanced districts in Ghana.
