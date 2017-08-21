TOP STORIES
Danfa Health Centre lacks ambulance
Danfa (GAR), Aug. 21, GNA - Mrs Aseye Apetsi, the Senior Physician Assistant in-charge of Danfa Health Centre, a public medical clinic in Accra, said the clinic lacked an ambulance to meet emergency healthcare needs of the people.
The situation, according to Mrs Apetsi, is worrisome since referrals to Dodowa, Pentecost, 37 Military and Ridge hospitals were always done by taxis and private vehicles of staff, which sometimes compounded the patients' complications.
Mrs Apetsi disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a free health screening and medication exercise organised by the Health Centre for Police and Military officers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
The Danfa Health Centre takes care of a community of more than 11,000 people in the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.
The Health Centre is also accessed by adjoining communities such as Otinibi, Adoteiman, New Adoteiman, Kweiman, Ayi Mensah and Ghana Flag.
She said the clinic handled various cases including malaria, gastroenteritis, upper respiratory tract infection, simple anemia, normal deliveries and conjunctivitis.
The emergency cases the clinic refers to other hospitals include bleeding in pregnancy, eclampsia, prolonged labour, unconsciousness, premature rupture of membranes and cerebrovascular accidents, she said.
Mrs Apetsi, therefore, called on the Government, health authorities and other philanthropists to respond to the logistic needs of the Centre to help ensure efficient service delivery.
Meanwhile, 100 Police and Military officers were screened for malaria, blood pressure and sugar levels and were given free medication. GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
