Communities urged to protect water facilities
Kusanaba (U/E), Aug. 21, GNA - Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, the Country Director of Water Aid Commission, has urged communities in rural areas to protect water facilities constructed for their use.
He said due to inadequate commitment on the part of community members to protect and manage water facilities constructed for their own development, they collapsed within a short time.
He said water facilities such as mechanised pumps, boreholes, overhead tanks, and dug outs needed routine maintenance and community commitment to care for them so as to last long.
Mr Mohammed made the call at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a small water system facility at a cost of GH¢198,845.30 for the Binaba and Kusanaba communities at Kusanaba in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.
He said the facility aimed at providing water to communities, especially health facilities, so as to help promote quality health delivery.
He later cut another sod for the construction of a modern toilet facility at a cost of GH¢136,150.76 for the Binaba Health Centre to promote good sanitation in the area.
Mr Mohammed called on the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities to make sure they lasted long to better serve their purpose.
Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, said Government would collaborate with development partners such as Water Aid to reduce water and sanitation related challenges faced by the people.
He reminded community members of their responsibility to put up managerial structures and strengthen them to work towards the management and sustainability of the facilities.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
Social News