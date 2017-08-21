TOP STORIES
Kejetia Redevelopment Project 80% complete
The first phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, which would comprise more than 10,000 stores, is 80% complete, with almost all the structural works, including a two-storey building, completed.
The first phase consists of general infrastructure like roads and transport system, drain system, market infrastructure detailed as parking lot, transport terminal, community facilities and market construction, namely the technical, the stalls, circulation and metallic roofing.
The project, being executed by Messrs. Contracta Engenharia Limited from Brazil on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBO&T) at an estimated cost of US$259,425,000, was started on July 14, 2015. It would now be completed in the middle of next year, instead of the original January 2018, due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Brazilian contractor, Messrs Contracta Engenharia Limited, which is expected to ensure proper supervision, value for money, achieve project target, maintenance period and guide the preparation of the 2nd phase, is yet to install facilities such as water pumps, transformers and gas stations.
Mr. Jorge Tavares de Almeida, Project Director, revealed this when the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, paid a working visit to the project.
Mr. de Almeida, however, expressed concern over the lack of space for patrons of the modern facility, which, he said, can contain only 150 cars at a time, but hinted that on completion of the second phase, the project could contain more than 1,000 cars.
The KMA, under the supervision of Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has appointed a third party, Messrs. Avangarde Design Services, to provide holistic all-in project management and supervisory consultancy services for the project.
Hajia Alima Mahama, who was impressed with the steady progress of work on the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, urged the KMA to ensure that traders were educated on the use of the facilities at the ultra-modern market.
Osei Assibey Antwi, Chief Executive of the KMA, announced that the assembly was developing some satellite markets to absorb displaced traders plying their trade on the streets to help reduce congestion in the central business district.
The KMA boss also told the Minister that the KMA was developing the Race Course to provide adequate space for vehicles which ply the Brong Ahafo and Northern parts of the country.
The Kejetia project, he said, would provide about 10,000 stores for more than 60,000 people, and that the revenue to be generated from its operation will allow for the execution of the two remaining phases with a total of about 15,000 stores, and appealed to the government, through the Minister, to consider approval for the second phase.
As part of her two-day working visit to the Kumasi Metropolis, the Minister also inspected a number of ongoing projects under various fundings in the Kumasi Metropolis to ascertain progress of work.
The Minister, accompanied by Osei Assibey Antwi and officials of the assembly, including Abraham Boadi and Mr. Michael Attaogye, Presiding Member and Metro Co-ordinating Director respectively, inspected the Oti land fill site, a hospital at Dompoase, the Sokoban Village, Chirapatre Lorry Terminal, Anwomaso Lorry Terminal, Sofoline Interchange and Lorry Terminal, Race Course and the Kejetia Redevelopment Project.
Other projects inspected by the Minister included the Atonsu, Tafo and Asawase markets.
The projects are being funded under the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Programme (GUMPP), Urban Development Grants (UDG), and DDF, for which inflows of funds would cease from June next year.
The Government of Ghana has granted approval of the first phase of the three-phase project, while approval for the second and third phases are under consideration.
Pix 1: The Project Director (middle) briefs the Minister on the Kejetia project site
Pix 2: Stalls at the Kejetia project
Pix 3: Hajia Mahama inspects the Atonsu Market
Pix 4: Some of the completed stalls at the Atonsu Market
From Sebastian R. Freiku
