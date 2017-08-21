TOP STORIES
I love those who rebuke me for my wrong deeds and forgive those who criticize me for my good deeds.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Princeton Academy holds 2nd graduation ceremony
Princeton Academy, a private school at Community 25, Tema, has held its second graduation ceremony to the glory of God.
The school graduated about 200 pupils in the various stages of the basic school and 19 students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.
Held over the weekend, awards were presented to best performing students in Mathematics and English and overall best students in various classes.
The school, since its inception, has presented two batches for the BECE, with the first batch obtaining between aggregate 8 and 19, whilst the second batch is awaiting their results.
Delivering his speech, the Director of the school, Mr Daniel Mensah, attributed the successes of the school to the recruitment of competent and qualified teachers who have patience for the pupils.
He announced that due to the proper and standard facilities of the school, it has been turned into an examination center, a status most private schools yearn for.
He further stated that the school charges moderate fees and have put in place payment plan for parents whose wards are there but could pay their fees at once.
Furthermore, “if you bring three wards for admission, one is given a scholarship through to the senior high school. So the parent will only pay for the two.”
The Headmaster, Mr Michael Mensah Aklie, on his part reiterated that he would not relent on his supervision role to ensure that the teachers teach the right things and are handling students in a Godly manner.
He urged parents in and around Tema Community 25 to look no further than Princeton Academy, in case they are contemplating on which school to choose for their wards.
Some parents who spoke to The Chronicle commended the efforts of the Director, Headmaster and Teachers of the school for their guidance and nurturing of their wards.
They appreciated the fact that the teachers, after closing, would wait for the parents to come for their wards before they go home.
By Maxwell Ofori.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News