TOP STORIES
Don't you forget that, the world is one big stage full of uncertaintiesBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Nzema chiefs call for positive discrimination … in admission to Nursing college
CHIEFS in the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area have asked management of Essiama Health Nursing Training College (EHNTC) to adopt what they call 'positive discrimination' in admission of students into the College.
The positive discrimination means priority must be given to students who hail from Nzema communities when it comes to admission into the only Health Training College in the area. According to the chiefs, though the school is located in the traditional area, the indigenes are not gaining admission as expected.
The Chief of Bassakae, Nana Kofi Bonya VI, raised the issue at the recent traditional council meeting and was supported by other chiefs.
To the Bassakae chief, it is important for the management of the College to adopt a positive discrimination in admitting Nzema people who qualify into the College.
“We want you to tell us today the quota you are giving Nzemas. I am very serious about it,” he said.
According to him, whilst the Essiama Health College would refuse admission for Nzema students into the College, the same students were able to secure admission into other Health Colleges. This, to him, is questionable and that it is time they as chiefs spoke about it.
Considering the seriousness attached to the issue by the chiefs, the Paramount Chief of the area, Awulae Amihere Kpanyile III stepped in to save the Principal of Essiama Health College, who was present at the meeting.
Awulae Amihere advised the chiefs to rather pursue the quota they were demanding from the College from the Board of the School in private.
Earlier, the Principal of the School had explained to the Council that application for admission into Community Nursing was very high.
She said whilst there were vacancies for admission into General Nursing, prospective Nurses, particularly those from Nzema communities preferred to be offered admission into Community Nursing.
As a result, the Principal appealed to chiefs to counsel their wards to better their grades in order to get admission into pursuing General Nursing Course.
PIC-Nana Bonya Kofi VI
From Alfred Adams, Atuabo.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News