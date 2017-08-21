TOP STORIES
TMA To Arrest Sanitation Offenders
Felix Mensah Anang-La addressing the press after the clean-up exercise
Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Anang-La, has disclosed the assembly's intention to deploy city guards in the night to arrest sanitation offenders to ensure that the metropolis is clean at all times.
He believes that the move would curb the alarming rate of indiscriminate littering within the metropolis and also serve as a deterrent to others who indulge in such act after they have been caught and made to face the full rigours of the law.
According to him, the assembly's by-laws on sanitation will be enforced to arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders, should they be found culpable.
He made these remarks during the maiden edition of a three-week clean-up exercise to rid the city of filth on Saturday.
Mr Anang-La also reiterated the president’s call in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, stating that his outfit will make sure that the president’s vision comes to fruition.
He pointed out that the clean-up exercise is aimed at restoring Tema's past glory.
The maiden clean-up exercise which started at Tema East will subsequently be carried out in the coming weeks at the two other constituencies within the metropolis.
The mayor and his staff participated in the clean-up exercises, as they visited the various areas within the Tema East Constituency, where the exercise was carried out, and also inspected the level of work done.
All business activities came to a standstill, as shops were closed for the exercise to take place.
At Bankuman, a suburb of Tema Newtown, where the clean-up exercise was also took place, residents lamented the poor drainage systems which lead to severe flooding in the area.
They, however, pleaded with the chief executive to help find solutions to these problems in order to alleviate their plights.
In response, Mr Anang-La stated that proper drainages and sewage lines would be constructed.
He further cautioned residents to desist from littering the environment, as it also poses major health hazard to them.
“The sanitation by-laws will be vehemently enforced to arrest and prosecute people who deliberately litter the environment,” he further cautioned.
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
